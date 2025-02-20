Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.20 and last traded at $185.18, with a volume of 923854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

