Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1439257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
