Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1439257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

