TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.