Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $2.73 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,957,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $229.25 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.94.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.