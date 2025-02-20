Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

