Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $441.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.68. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

