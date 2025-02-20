Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.