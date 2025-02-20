Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.78 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

