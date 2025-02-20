Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,376 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

