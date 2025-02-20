Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $388.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.69 and a 200-day moving average of $368.08.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

