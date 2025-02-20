Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 16,344 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,057. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $309.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.51. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

