Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 174,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE BOW opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.