Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $773.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

