Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 391,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPBD stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

