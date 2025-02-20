Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

