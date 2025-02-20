C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $824,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.