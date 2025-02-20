Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,326 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

