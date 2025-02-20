CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

