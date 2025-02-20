Bfsg LLC Sells 378 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 26.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 9,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

