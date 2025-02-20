Bfsg LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 1,072,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 268.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,290. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,616.71. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,613 shares of company stock worth $597,682 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.94. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

