Electrovaya FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

ELVA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of ELVA stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $96.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter worth $5,372,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electrovaya by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

