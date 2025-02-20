Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

NYSE:PH opened at $701.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

