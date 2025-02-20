What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Globalstar Q4 Earnings?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSAT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Globalstar has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 37,688 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $80,275.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,396,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,537.51. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,929.24. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,030,000 shares of company stock worth $5,987,000 and sold 3,680,851 shares worth $8,136,154. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

