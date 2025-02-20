Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

