Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

