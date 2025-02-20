Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 29,445 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $76.79 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

