Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.47 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

