D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $521.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $482.72 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.43.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
