D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $521.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $482.72 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.43.

Read Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.