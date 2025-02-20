Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Ball Q1 Earnings

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ball in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Ball stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Ball by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

