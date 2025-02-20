Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

