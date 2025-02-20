Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 172,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VCEB opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

