Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Able Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

