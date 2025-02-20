Able Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 885,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

