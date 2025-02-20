Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,499 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 3.3% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 311,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $103.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

