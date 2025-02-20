Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE RACE opened at $500.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $389.34 and a 12 month high of $508.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

