Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $502.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

