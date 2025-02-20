Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $282.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $282.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
