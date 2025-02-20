Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Stock Position Lifted by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,596 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

