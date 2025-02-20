D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $126.74 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

