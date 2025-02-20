CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 458 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $548.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.06 and its 200 day moving average is $508.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.