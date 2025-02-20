Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
