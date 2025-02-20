Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $70,266.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,884.98. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Joseph Shulman sold 794 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $45,662.94.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 166,748 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

