Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.43), with a volume of 287132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.42).
Henderson European Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.40. The company has a market cap of £633.38 million, a PE ratio of 561.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 4.43 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.
Henderson European Trust Announces Dividend
Henderson European Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
