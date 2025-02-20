Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.43), with a volume of 287132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

Henderson European Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.40. The company has a market cap of £633.38 million, a PE ratio of 561.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Henderson European Trust alerts:

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 4.43 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Henderson European Trust Announces Dividend

Henderson European Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Henderson European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,764.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.