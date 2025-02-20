iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

