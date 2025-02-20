Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 4,871 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

