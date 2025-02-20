Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $235.32 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

