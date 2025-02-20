Zullo Investment Group Inc. Invests $115,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.
Insider Activity at Snap
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $32,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,082.88. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $214,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 464,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,067.01. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,029 shares of company stock worth $2,991,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Snap Price Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.33.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
