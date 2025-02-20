General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

