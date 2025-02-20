Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,392 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $39,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

