Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 648.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,011 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Centene by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Centene by 588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,903.93. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

